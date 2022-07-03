2 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and Sopore and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Qumru Crossing intercepted a suspicious person. During search, nine kgs of poppy straw concealed in a nylon bag were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Qumru Beerwah. He was arrested .