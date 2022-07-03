2 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Police arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and Sopore and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Qumru Crossing intercepted a suspicious person. During search, nine kgs of poppy straw concealed in a nylon bag were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Qumru Beerwah. He was arrested .
In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Fruit Mandi at a checkpoint established at Ahad Baba crossing arrested a drug peddler identified as Aadil Akbar Bhat of Reban Rafiabad. During checking, 864 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.