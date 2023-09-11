2 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar, Sep 10: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Kulgam and Pulwama and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A press note said in Kulgam, a police party at a checkpoint established near a petrol pump Qazigund intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was arrested. During search, three kgs of Ganja like contraband substance concealed in Nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Rameez Raja son of Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Hiller Shahbad, Anantnag.
In Pulwama, a police party led by SHO Police Station Pulwama during naka checking at Urcherso Pulwama intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK13D-8809 driven by one person identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Norpora Tral. During search, huge quantity of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession.
Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112.People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.