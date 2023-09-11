2 drug peddlers arrested

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112.People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.