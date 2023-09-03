2 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora

It is pertinent to mention here that during last three months Police Station Pampore have registered 6 NDPS cases against 11 drug peddlers. Besides one notorious drug peddler detained under PIT NDPS.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.