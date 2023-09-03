2 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora
Awantipora, Sep 3: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Awantipora and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore at a checkpoint established at Gallander Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Etios) bearing registration number DL7CG-7155 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Jafar Jahangir son of Gh Mohd Mir and Sahil Mushtaq , both residents of Safapora. During checking, 115 bottles of Corex Syrup were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 109/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.
It is pertinent to mention here that during last three months Police Station Pampore have registered 6 NDPS cases against 11 drug peddlers. Besides one notorious drug peddler detained under PIT NDPS.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.