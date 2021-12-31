2 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar, Dec 31: Two drug peddlers were arrested in Awantipora, and contraband substance was recovered from their possession, Police said Friday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police at a checkpoint at Tancbagh Pampore intercepted a vehicle (JK01H 8095) with two persons Jahangir Ahmad Shairgojri and Javaid Ahmad Mir of Sharshali Khrew on board.
The statement said that during checking, Police recover 3 kg poppy straw from their possession.
It said that the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized and a case vide FIR No 165/2021 was registered at Police Station Pampore.