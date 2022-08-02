2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

Police Party of PS Baramulla under the supervision of SHO PS Baramulla during routine checking near Khanpora Bridge Baramulla arrested 2 drug peddlers.

They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Shiekh son of Gh Hassan Shiekh resident of Zehanpora Boniyar and Javaid Rashid Bhat @ Izhar son of Ab Rashid Bhat resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib Baramulla A/P Drangbal Baramulla.

During the search, officers were able to recover 1470 tablets of Spasmoproxivan from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.