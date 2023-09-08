2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Palhallan Morh intercepted a person identified as Hashim Ramzan Gojree resident of Gojree Mohalla Palhallan. During checking, 4.2 kgs of poppy straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Mangloora Baramulla intercepted a person identified as Wakeel Ahmad Rather resident of Mangloora Kunzer. During checking, 75 grams of Charas like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.