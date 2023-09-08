2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 8: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Palhallan Morh intercepted a person identified as Hashim Ramzan Gojree resident of Gojree Mohalla Palhallan. During checking, 4.2 kgs of poppy straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a police party headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Mangloora Baramulla intercepted a person identified as Wakeel Ahmad Rather resident of Mangloora Kunzer. During checking, 75 grams of Charas like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Station and investigations have been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.