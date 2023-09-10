2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Crossing intercepted two persons. During search, 40 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sheeri and investigation has been initiated.