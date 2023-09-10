2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 10: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Crossing intercepted two persons. During search, 40 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sheeri and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.