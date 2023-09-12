2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by IC PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Palhallan Morh arrested a drug peddler identified as Lateef Teli son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Wussan Pattan. During search, 110 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a police party of Police Post Mirgund at a checkpoint established at Odina Mirgund, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Jamal Ahanger son of Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger resident of Yakhmanpora Pattan. During search, 5.6 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession.