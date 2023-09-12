2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 12: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by IC PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Palhallan Morh arrested a drug peddler identified as Lateef Teli son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Wussan Pattan. During search, 110 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.
Similarly, a police party of Police Post Mirgund at a checkpoint established at Odina Mirgund, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Jamal Ahanger son of Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger resident of Yakhmanpora Pattan. During search, 5.6 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession.
Both the drug peddlers have been shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.