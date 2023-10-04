2 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam | Contraband substance recovered

A police party of Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Hatharan intercepted a Scooty bearing registration No PB10G-1225 driven by Harjeet Singh son of Swarn Singh resident of Mayapur Ludhaina A/P Bemina Srinagar. On checking 6Kgs of poppy straw (Fukki) like substance concealed in a polythene bag was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Gariend, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who on seeing police party, fled from the spot and entered into a Jhugi in Brick Kiln 71P. However the police party tactfully arrested him and during checking, about 10Kgs 300 grams of poppy straw like substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered. He has been identified as Devender Paul Singh resident of Kalan Ludhiana Punjab A/P Brick Kilin 71P. Moreover, on searching the Jhugi, alcohol like substance was recovered which he had stored in 8 plastic containers and one drum hidden beneath the bricks. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.