2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, Feb 7: Two drug peddlers were arrested in Ganderbal on Monday and contraband substances recovered from their possession, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at Paribal Chundina Road checkpoint, Police arrested Bashir Ahmad Malla of Tul Mohalla Shalabugh after recovering 2 kg cannabis powder from his possession.
It said that at Buserbugh checkpoint, Police arrested Irshad Ahmad Khan of Asham Safapora after recovering 60 gm charas from his possession and seized his vehicle.