2 drug peddlers arrested in Handwara

“Officers at a checkpoint established at Wangam crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL9CJ-2559 with two persons on board who after noticing a police party tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Yousuf Bhat son of Abdul Jabar Bhat resident of RohamaRafiabadand Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of GhMohi-u-Din Bhat resident of Badan Rafiabad. During search, officers were able to recover 2Kgs of heroin from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” police spokesperson said in a statement.