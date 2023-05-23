2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam

A police party of police station Kulgam led by SHO PS Kulgam during patrolling at Danew Bogund intercepted a suspicious person who on noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by an alert police party. During the search, officers were able to recover 1.7 grams of Charas-like contraband substance from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Yousuf Khanday resident of Danew Bogund.

In another action, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Frisal at a checkpoint established at Peerbal intercepted a vehicle bearing registration no JK02AU-0653 driven by Kamran Gull Bhat resident of Hardu Akad Mattan, Anantnag. During checking, officers were able to recover 11 kgs of poppy straw and 12 bottles of codeine phosphate-like contraband substances from his possession.