2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 24: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Kulgam have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of PS D H Pora at a checkpoint established at Nandimarag Crossing intercepted two persons carrying nylon bags. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Tengbal, Kulgam and Mohan Singh resident of Behrampora, Gurdaspur Punjab. During the search, officers were able to recover 11.3 Kgs of poppy straw from their possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 46/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station D H Pora and an investigation has been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.