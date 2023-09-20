2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 20: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Kulgam have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police station Kulgam during patrolling at Poniwah Chowk intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 4Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat resident of Poniwah.
Meanwhile, a police party led by SHO Police station Qazigund at a specific checkpoint established at Levdoora intercepted a person who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Soeyb Khan resident of Wazir Gunj UP.
Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112.People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.