2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam

A police party of Police station Kulgam during patrolling at Poniwah Chowk intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 4Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat resident of Poniwah.

Meanwhile, a police party led by SHO Police station Qazigund at a specific checkpoint established at Levdoora intercepted a person who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Soeyb Khan resident of Wazir Gunj UP.