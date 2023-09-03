2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam | Contraband substance recovered

Kulgam, Sep 2: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
A police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar at a specific checkpoint established at Malpora Chowk intercepted a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration No. JK02-2950 with two persons on board. During search, officers were able to recover 10 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance from the vehicle. They have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Gojree resident of Pawan-Pur Bidda, Reasi and Showkat Ali Malik resident of Daman, Kathua. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime have also been seized.
In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 188/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and further investigation has been taken up.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.