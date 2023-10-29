Kashmir

2 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama

2 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama
GK Photo

Pulwama, Oct 29: Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Pulwama and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Officers were able to recover 2.5 Kgs and 5.6 Kgs of charas powder concealed in 2 nylon bags from a residential house. A police party of Police Station Pulwama arrested a drug peddler namely MudasirKhursheed, resident of Zadoora and during search, a significant quantity of Charas powder was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com