2 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama

Officers were able to recover 2.5 Kgs and 5.6 Kgs of charas powder concealed in 2 nylon bags from a residential house. A police party of Police Station Pulwama arrested a drug peddler namely MudasirKhursheed, resident of Zadoora and during search, a significant quantity of Charas powder was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.