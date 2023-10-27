2 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama, Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

A police party of Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established at Newa near Police Post Newa intercepted a suspicious person who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Mudasir Khursheed resident of Zadoora. During the search, charas powder was recovered from his possession.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Garkote Uri, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Ashraf Janjua resident of Manchikrand Uri. During the search, 4.2 Kgs of cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.