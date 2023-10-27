2 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama, Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

Srinagar, Oct 27: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Pulwama arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established at Newa near Police Post Newa intercepted a suspicious person who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Mudasir Khursheed resident of Zadoora. During the search, charas powder was recovered from his possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Garkote Uri, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Ashraf Janjua resident of Manchikrand Uri. During the search, 4.2 Kgs of cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigations have been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.