2 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

A Police party of PP Wussan at a checkpoint established at Noorbagh Crossing Wussan, arrested a drug peddler identified as Sarvar Ahmad Ganie resident of Wussan Khoie. During the search, 53 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Similarly, Police Station Tral received specific information information that one person namely Farooq Ahmad Lone resident of Gulabagh Wanbathu Tral has indulged in drug peddling and hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substances in his residential house. Acting swiftly, officers were able to recover 17 Kgs of poppy straw from the said residential house. The accused was arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.