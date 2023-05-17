2 drug peddlers arrested in Shopian

Srinagar, May 17: Police in Shopian have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance and cash from their possession. According to a press release, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Wachi at a checkpoint established at Nadkadal Melhura intercepted two persons riding on a scooty who tried to flee from the spot.
They were detained and during search, 10 grams of brown sugar like substance and a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 (proceeds of narcotics crime) was recovered from their possession.
They were identified as Shahanwaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehera and Naseer Ahmad Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Turk Tachloo. They have been shifted to police station Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 38/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Zainapora and investigation has been initiated.