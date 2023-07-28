2 drug peddlers arrested in Shopian

Shopian, July 28: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Shopian and recovered contraband substances from their possession
A police party intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK011-3871 with two persons on board. During the search, 194 grams of charas like contraband substance was recovered from the vehicle. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Heerpora and investigation has been initiated.