2 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Sopore, Feb 17 : Sopore Police on Friday said that they have apprehended two more drug peddlers during patrolling duty near Gousia Abad Chinkipora Sopore.
Police in a statement said that a police party under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Raies Ahmad Mir during a naka checking at Gousia Abad Chinkipora Sopore apprehended two drug peddlers. They were identified as Ashiq Ahmad Ganie of Gousia Abad Chinkipora and Ali Mohammad Lone of Jalalabad Sopore and during their personal search charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. Both people were arrested.
In this regard, a case under NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been taken up.
General public of the area hailed the efforts of Sopore Police and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate the menace of drugs and other social evils in police district Sopore.