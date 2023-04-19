2 drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

In a statement, police spokesperson said on a tip off, police Station Sadder laid a naka at Padshahi Bagh near Gauge level. “One load carrier auto bearing Registration No.JK0IAP -5090 was intercepted in which two notorious drug peddlers namely: Junaid Rehman Matto S/O Abdul Rehman Matto R/O Padshibagh, Ghulam Mohd Teli S/O Abdul Karim Teli R/o Jablipora Bijbehara were arrested along with Narcotics (cannabis charas ) ,1.8kg narcotic substance apparently charas was recovered from their possession .They were supposed to sell this narcotics to young youth in coming EID. Accordingly Case FIR no.24/2023 u/s 8/20 NDPS stands registered in P/S Sadder and investigation set into motion.” the statement added.