2 drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act

Srinagar, Apr 15: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, two notorious drug peddlers were detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Budgam, a police spokesman said.
He added that earlier two drug habitual offenders and notorious drug peddlers namely Khalid Hussain Sofi of Iqbalabad Charar-e-Sharief and Amir Ahmed Ganie of Pujj-Mohalla Chadoora were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling. Both the drug peddlers have been detained under PIT NDPS Act through orders issued by the competent authority.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the police spokesman said.