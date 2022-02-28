2 drug peddlers detained under PSA in Kupwara

Kupwara, Feb 28: Police on Monday detained two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A senior police officer said that the duo was involved in repeated drug peddling across the district.
"The duo was detained under PSA after the warrants for their detention were issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on the dossiers presented by SSP Kupwara," he added.
The detained persons have been identified as Samiulla Bakkshi alias Danraj son of Hafizulla Bakshi resident of Branwari Kupwara and Iqbal Jaffer Dar son of Mohd Abdullah Dar resident of Chalgund Haihama.
Pertininently during last two months Kupwara police had detained five drug peddlers including a sarpanch under stringent Public Safety Act ( PSA).
Locals have hailed the efforts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas for dealing tough with drug peddlers.