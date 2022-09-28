2 forest officials suspended after video of illegal cutting of deodar tree in Boniyar goes viral

Baramulla, Sep 28: Two officials of the JV forest division Baramulla have been placed under suspension following a video that went viral on social media showing the illegal cutting of deodar tree in connivance with the forest officials in the Trikanjan Boniyar forests in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The suspended forest officials have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Najar and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, employed as Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in compartment 33 of Trikanjan Boniyar. The video which was shot at compartment 33 of the Trikanjan Boniyar forests shows a man sitting on a deodar tree axed by him. The man in the video, when asked why he had axed the tree, called the incharge of the compartment and revealed to him of some unpleasant situation.
“Following surfacing of the illegal cutting of the tree, the man is clearly seen calling the forest officials deployed in the concerned compartment for direction. This shows he has been doing such an illegal activity with the consent of the concerned forest officials,” said an official of the JV forest division Baramulla.
Meanwhile, following viral video on social media, the Divisional Forest Officer JV Division Baramulla, has ordered the immediate suspension of the two its officials deployed at the concerned compartment.
“The allegations regarding connivance of two forest officials of Boniyar forest range are being leveled in the viral video. Therefore, both of them are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for their grave negligence towards legitimate duties in Boniyar forest range ,”reads the order issued vide no 35 of 2022, dated 27-09-2022.
The order further reads, “The suspended officials will be entitled as a matter of right to the subsistence allowance which will be an amount equal to the half pay /perspective pay which they are getting on the date of suspension, plus half dearness allowance and proportionate medical allowance. They will be also entitled to the compensatory allowance of which they were in receipt on the date of suspension.”
The suspended officials have been attached with forest check-post Gantmulla. Meanwhile, a two member enquiry committee composed of range officer Baramulla and Uri have been constituted to ascertain the facts and have been directed to submit the report within a weeks time.