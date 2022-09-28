2 forest officials suspended after video of illegal cutting of deodar tree in Boniyar goes viral

The suspended forest officials have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Najar and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, employed as Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in compartment 33 of Trikanjan Boniyar. The video which was shot at compartment 33 of the Trikanjan Boniyar forests shows a man sitting on a deodar tree axed by him. The man in the video, when asked why he had axed the tree, called the incharge of the compartment and revealed to him of some unpleasant situation.

“Following surfacing of the illegal cutting of the tree, the man is clearly seen calling the forest officials deployed in the concerned compartment for direction. This shows he has been doing such an illegal activity with the consent of the concerned forest officials,” said an official of the JV forest division Baramulla.