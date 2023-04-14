2 gamblers arrested in Awantipora, stake money seized

Acting on specific information about gambling activities in Khar Check Shar Shali Khrew, a police party of Police Station Khrew headed by SHO PS Khrew under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad raided the specific site and arrested 2 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Tawseef Ahmed Wani @Seepa resident of Ladhoo and Bilal Nazir Bhat @Veerapan son of Nazir Ahmed Bhat resident of Shar Shali.

Police have seized stake money of ₹20,100/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.