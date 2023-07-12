2 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities near Forest Hut Babareshi Crossing, a police party led by Incharge PP Babareshi raided the specific spot and arrested the two gamblers. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Lone resident of Qazipora and Shabir Ahmad Dar, resident of Pandithpora Bala Tangmarg.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 10,570/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.