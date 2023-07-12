2 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 12: Acting tough against the social crimes, police have arrested 2 gamblers in Baramulla and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities near Forest Hut Babareshi Crossing, a police party led by Incharge PP Babareshi raided the specific spot and arrested the two gamblers. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Lone resident of Qazipora and Shabir Ahmad Dar, resident of Pandithpora Bala Tangmarg.
Officers have seized stake money of Rs 10,570/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.
"People found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units," police said.