2 girls jump out of moving car to escape molestation

An official said that two teenage girls were waiting for a vehicle at Rasripora to go towards Watergam. “They sought lift from a private vehicle and after covering some distance, the driver and his colleague tried to molest them, however, they jumped off the moving vehicle in a bid to escape molestation,” he added.

“The bystanders while witnessing the scene chased the vehicle but to no avail. The girls during the course received minor injuries and were given first aid in a nearby hospital,” the official said.