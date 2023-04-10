2 girls jump out of moving car to escape molestation

Kupwara, Apr 10: Two teenage girls jumped out of a moving car in the Kralgund area of Handwara to escape molestation. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, after the driver of the vehicle and his colleague tried to molest the duo.
An official said that two teenage girls were waiting for a vehicle at Rasripora to go towards Watergam. “They sought lift from a private vehicle and after covering some distance, the driver and his colleague tried to molest them, however, they jumped off the moving vehicle in a bid to escape molestation,” he added.
“The bystanders while witnessing the scene chased the vehicle but to no avail. The girls during the course received minor injuries and were given first aid in a nearby hospital,” the official said.
Police have taken strong cognizance of the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused persons.
Meanwhile, Handwara Police have urged parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards to avoid taking or accepting lifts from strangers.