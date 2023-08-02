2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Aug 2: Two hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested on Wednesday, Police said.
Police said that along with other security forces, it arrested the two and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
A spokesman of Police said that on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla town, a joint team of Police, 46 RR of the Army and 53 Bn of CRPF established a checkpoint at Azadganj in Baramulla old town. He said that during checking two suspected persons were intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.
The spokesman said that they had been identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, son of Abdul Majeed of Bungalow Bagh, Baramulla and Nourul Kamran Ganie, son of Muhammad Akbar Ganie of Bagh-e-Islam, Baramulla old town. He said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, four live pistol rounds and a grenade were recovered from their possession.
The spokesman said that they had been arrested and shifted to a Police Station where they remain in custody. He said that during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that both the individuals were hybrid terrorists and were linked with LeT and had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying terrorist activities in Baramulla town in view of the forthcoming Independence Day.