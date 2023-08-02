2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Baramulla: Police

Police said that along with other security forces, it arrested the two and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

A spokesman of Police said that on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla town, a joint team of Police, 46 RR of the Army and 53 Bn of CRPF established a checkpoint at Azadganj in Baramulla old town. He said that during checking two suspected persons were intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.