2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Aug 19: Two hybrid terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Handwara area of north Kashmir, Police said Friday.
Superintendent of Police Handwara Sheema Nabi said, “A joint team of forces had arrested three hybrid terrorists in Handwara on August 4, and based on leads developed during the investigation, the role of two more individuals emerged in the conspiracy to carry out terror activities in the area.”
She said that the duo was arrested today and following their arrest, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by a joint team of Police, Army's 21RR, and CRPF 92 Bn on their disclosure.
“The recovery includes two pistols, four pistol magazines, 58 pistol rounds, and six grenades,” the SP said.
They have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat alias Hilal, son of Khazir Muhammad Bhat of Humpora, and Naseer Ahmad Mir, son of Muhammad Ramzan Mir of Sagipora.