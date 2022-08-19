2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Aug 19: Two hybrid terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Handwara area of north Kashmir, Police said Friday.

Superintendent of Police Handwara Sheema Nabi said, “A joint team of forces had arrested three hybrid terrorists in Handwara on August 4, and based on leads developed during the investigation, the role of two more individuals emerged in the conspiracy to carry out terror activities in the area.”