2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, July 28: Two LeT hybrid terrorists were arrested while as a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that acting on a specific information about the movement of two hybrid militants in Maidanpora area of Lolab, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by army's 28 RR and police.
"During the search operation, a load carrier bearing registration number JK09A-2324 was signaled to stop at iron bridge Maidanpora. On seeing security forces, two on board persons jumped out of the vehicle," he added.
He said that one individual identified as Shamim Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohiuddeen Khan resident of Khan Mohalla Kawari Laderwan was immediately nabbed and a bag containing ten hand grenades was recovered from his possession.
"The other person identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh son of Ali Muhammad Sheikh resident of Ledarwan Kawari Kupwara managed to flee from spot taking advantage of paddy fields. After hectic efforts, he was apprehended from a shop located at Badi Bhera Lolab. A backpack bag containing four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 140 live rounds of pistol was recovered from his possession," the Kupwara police chief added.