2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Kupwara: Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that acting on a specific information about the movement of two hybrid militants in Maidanpora area of Lolab, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by army's 28 RR and police.

"During the search operation, a load carrier bearing registration number JK09A-2324 was signaled to stop at iron bridge Maidanpora. On seeing security forces, two on board persons jumped out of the vehicle," he added.