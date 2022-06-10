2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Sopore

The terrorists were arrested at a check point jointly set up by the police, CRPF and Army at Gurseer in Sopore area late on Thursday night, the officials said. They said incriminating material, arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Giving details of the arrest, a police spokesman said security forces intercepted two persons coming from Darpora-Delina towards Seer who tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended.