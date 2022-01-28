2 IFS officers transferred

Jammu, Jan 28: Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu Friday ordered transfer and posting of two Forest Officers.
As per the order, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Brij Mohan Sharma presently posted as Member Secretary, Pollution Control Committee, J&K has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu vice K Ramesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, K. Ramesh Kumar, has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary, Pollution Control Committee, J&K vice Brij Mohan Sharma.