Two infiltrators killed along LoC in Uri: Army

“An Infiltration bid has been foiled by Security Forces in Uri Sector, Baramulla. Based on specific inputs from Intelligence agencies and JK Police of likely infiltration in Uri Sector by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert and counter infiltration grid was strengthened,” a defence ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“Taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC. At around 3 pm, the group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in heavy exchange of fire,” it said, adding, “Intense fire-fight continued till last light resulting in elimination of two terrorists; the balance terrorists withdrew to enemy side of LoC along with the bodies of dead terrorists.”