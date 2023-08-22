2 injured in bear attack at Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 21: A minor boy and a woman were injured in a bear attack in Trehgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an official said on Monday evening. According to locals, a black bear appeared in the area. It attacked two person and injured them.
They were immediately evacuated to PHC Trehgam where according to doctors they were responding well to treatment.
The injured have been identified as Fatima Begum (48) wife of Mohammad Amin Malik and Faheem Ahmad (4) son of Malik Rashad both resident of Trehgam Kupwara.