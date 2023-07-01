2 injured in Karnah road accident

Kupwara, July 1: Two persons were injured in a road accident at Baghbella area of border town Karnah in this district, an official said Saturday evening.
He said that a Karnah bound Santro car bearing registration JK01N 9648 met an accident at Baghbella TCP resulting in injuries to two on-board persons.
The duo was evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar where after primary treatment, they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advance treatment.
The injured have been identified as Tariq Ahmad (40) Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Batvena Ganderbal and Ali Mohammad Lone (45) son of Mohd Abdullah Lone resident of Magam Handwara.