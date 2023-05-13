2 IUST Phd scholars awarded ICSSR doctoral fellowship

The scholars Zeeshan Majeed Nadroo, working on 'Determinants of consumer shopping behaviour, a study of North India ’under the supervision of Dr Mohammad Asif Naqashbandi at the Department of Management Studies and Umer Iqbal working on 'Media Initiatives of Digital India and Social Change in Jammu and Kashmir' under the supervision of Dr Monisa Qadiri at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the varsity have been selected for the prestigious fellowship.

The fellowship is a testament to the high-quality research being conducted at IUST and the dedication of its scholars.