2 Jaish terrorists eliminated in Sopore

Srinagar: Two local JeM terrorists were killed in Sopore tehil of Baramulla district and Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that major threat of civilian killings was eliminated.

Police said acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Bomai area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (22RR) in the said area. Later on, CRPF (179Bn) also joined the operation.

During the search operation, police said as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one civilian received gunshot injuries who was immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of his injuries where his condition is stated to be stable.