2 Jaish terrorists eliminated in Sopore

Srinagar: Two local JeM terrorists were killed in Sopore tehil of Baramulla district and Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that major threat of civilian killings was eliminated.
Police said acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Bomai area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (22RR) in the said area. Later on, CRPF (179Bn) also joined the operation.
During the search operation, police said as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, one civilian received gunshot injuries who was immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of his injuries where his condition is stated to be stable.
“In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “They have been identified as Mohammad Rafi Lone resident of Nathipora Bomai Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf Dar resident of Tujjan Pulwama.”
As per police records,police said: “ Both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and instigating youth to join terror folds.”
“It is pertinent to mention that, killed terrorist Mohammad Rafi Lone had a history of terror crime cases including grenade attack on Police party near TP Bank Sopore in year 2017 and instigating/motivating gullible youth to join terror folds thereby trying to revive the terror folds in Sopore area for which he was earlier booked twice under Public Safety Act (PSA),” police said.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams of Police and security forces for carrying out anti-terrorist operation in professional manner and neutralising both the terrorists. He also said that, a major threat had been averted by eliminating these terrorists as they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area.
Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.
Hideout busted:
Moreover, based on a credible input, Police in Awantipora along with Army (42RR) busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Syedabad Pastuna Tral which was subsequently destroyed.
Incriminating materials of proscribed terrorist outfit JeM and materials like edible items, utensils etc. were recovered from the said hideout. All the recovered materials have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 140/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress.