2 JeM militants killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Earlier in Tweet IGP said that Pakistani terrorist has been killed in Kulgam operation. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: One Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in a Tweet quoting Vijay Kumar.

Later in another tweet, police said another militant has been killed. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” said the Tweet. This is the second gunfight in the last 72 hours. Earlier three militants including a wanted LeT commander were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.