2 JeM militants killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Apr 23: Two Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone Vijay Kumar said. The encounter between security forces and militants broke out in Mirhama village after the area was cordoned off. “So far two JeM terrorist have been killed and operation is going on,” IGP Kashmir said.
Earlier in Tweet IGP said that Pakistani terrorist has been killed in Kulgam operation. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: One Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in a Tweet quoting Vijay Kumar.
Later in another tweet, police said another militant has been killed. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” said the Tweet. This is the second gunfight in the last 72 hours. Earlier three militants including a wanted LeT commander were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
A statement issued by the Police said: “Based on specific input generated by Kulgam police regarding presence of terrorists in Mirhama area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police, and Army (09RR) in the said area. During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which were retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,”
“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site. Based on the credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seems to be Pakistani JeM terrorists however, their identification is being ascertained,” the statement added.
Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Later on team of CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and cordon has been strengthened. Encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning. Further information will be shared accordingly, Police said.
“IGP Kashmir shared that Two local terrorists of LeT were involved in the killing of two railway protection jawans. One terrorist has been arrested and the other will be arrested or neutralised soon,” the Police statement added.