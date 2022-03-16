2 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Mar 16: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Rajesh Lakhan, JKAS, Project Officer Wage Employment, Poonch has been transferred and would await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Abid Hussain, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment, Poonch. He will continue to hold the charge of the post of Assistant Labour Commissioner Poonch till further orders.