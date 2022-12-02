2 judicial officers asked to swap postings

Srinagar, Dec 2: Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday ordered that Shafiq Mushtaq Lone, Additional Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar and Raja Arshad Hamid, 3rd Addl. Munsiff, Srinagar, shall swap their place of posting with immediate effect.
The Chief Justice ordered it by making the modification in the High Court Order No. 1563 of 2022/RG dated 21 November 2022, Sanjeev Gupta, the Registrar General said. “The order has been passed in the interest of administration and smooth functioning of the judicial work,” he added. GKNN