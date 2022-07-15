2 killed, 1 critically injured in Budgam accident

Budgam, July 15: Two youth were killed while another was seriously injured in a road accident at Khansahib area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.
An official said that three persons travelling on a bike were hit by an unknown vehicle, leaving them seriously injured.
The trio was shifted to PHC Panzoo where from they were referred to SMHS hospital, where two among them succumbed to their injuries.
The official said both deceased persons belong to Sitharan village and have been identified as Muhammad Ismail, son of Irshad Ahmad(25), Mohammad Yousuf Lone, son of Manzoor Ahmad (26). He identified the injured as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir (24). Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation proceedings in this regard.