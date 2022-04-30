2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 30: Two people including a driver were killed in separate road accidents that took place in Kupwara and Baramulla districts on Saturday, officials said.
The first accident took place at Dardpora Kralpora after a car bearing registration no. JKO1M-0925 was traveling from Dardpora to Kralpora skidded-off in which three persons were injured.
They said the injured were rushed to a sub district hospital kralpora soon after the incident for treatment. However, one of the injured succumbed to his injuries.
The officials identified the deceased as Gayzdin Khoja(55), son of Auoob Khoja while the injured have been identified as Muzafer Ahmad Lone(26), son of Dilawer Lone and Sajad Ahmad Khoja(12), son of Nazir Ahmad Khoja all resident of Dardpora Kralpora.
Meanwhile, in the second incident that took place after a speedy tipper colided with a Maruti 800 at National highway near Hanjiwera Pattan and left four people injured.
An official said that the injured were shifted to a nearby Trauma hospital where doctors declared a driver identified as Mohmmad Amin Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani resident of Zachaldara Kupwara dead on arrival.