2 killed, 6 injured in Vijaypur road accident

Jammu, July 15: Atleast two persons were killed in a road mishap in Vijaypur Ring Road area of Samba District on Friday. Police said that the road accident took place, involving a passenger car bearing registration number JK21H -0786 and another car bearing registration number JK02BR-3235 along ring road near village Gowal Police Station Bari Brahmana.
“The road mishap occurred when both the vehicles had head-on collision in which two persons got killed on the spot and six others wounded,” said the police. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (32), son of Bachan Lal, resident of Nogran and another deceased could not be identified.
The injured were shifted to the accidental hospital at Vijaypur and later they were referred to the GMC Jammu for specialised treatment. A case in this regard has been registered at the concerned police station and further investigation is on.