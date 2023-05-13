2 killed in Anantnag road accident

Anantnag, May 13 : A scooty rider and the pillion rider were killed in a road accident at Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening.
The deceased were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Malik and Riyaz Ahmad Hajam, both residents of Shimhal, Anantnag.
An official said that the scooty was hit by a vehicle, causing grave injuries to both the riders.
He said that they were immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead while another succumbed to his injuries a little later.
The official said that police registered a case in this regard.