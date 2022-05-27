2 killed in Pampore road accident

The accident took place at Konibal Pampore after a tractor loaded with cow dung turned turtle. An official said in the mishap two persons including driver Abdul Majeed Dar(40) of Kruncho Pampore and Ghulam Mohiudin Mir (60) of Konibal who was also on the tractor received critical injuries. The injured duo were shifted to SDH Pampore. However, both were declared brought dead.