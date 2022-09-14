2 KU engineering students get job offers from Ashok Leyland

Srinagar: Two students of the Electrical Engineering stream of the Institute of Technology (IoT) of the University of Kashmir’s Zakura campus have bagged job offers from Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country.
A statement of KU issued here said that Filza Shah and Zarar Amin Lala were selected as Graduate Engineer Trainee after undergoing a rigorous placement drive and a five-tier recruitment process.
It said that the assessment round was held on July 20 and 21 this year followed by Gamification Round held on August 5, and three other rounds including Group Discussion on September 7 and an Artificial Intelligence-based interview on September 9.
The statement said that the technical interview was held on September 9 following which offer letters were sent to Filza and Zarar on September 13.
“Graduate Engineering Trainees will be provided training for one year at Hosur and then assigned to different locations,” officials at IoT said.
Director IOT Zakura campus Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil complimented the two students for bagging the offers.
“At IoT Zakura we aim to facilitate placement of our students whom we always advise to work with dedication and commitment wherever they get an opportunity to work,” he said.
Prof Vakil said more placement drives would be held in the future at IoT Zakura.
In-charge Placement Officer IoT Zakura, Obaid Qureshi facilitated the placement process.