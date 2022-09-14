2 KU engineering students get job offers from Ashok Leyland

Srinagar: Two students of the Electrical Engineering stream of the Institute of Technology (IoT) of the University of Kashmir’s Zakura campus have bagged job offers from Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in the country.

A statement of KU issued here said that Filza Shah and Zarar Amin Lala were selected as Graduate Engineer Trainee after undergoing a rigorous placement drive and a five-tier recruitment process.

It said that the assessment round was held on July 20 and 21 this year followed by Gamification Round held on August 5, and three other rounds including Group Discussion on September 7 and an Artificial Intelligence-based interview on September 9.