2 Kupwara teachers suspended

Kupwara, Aug 5: Authorities on Friday suspended two teachers after they were found absent during duty hours at Chamkote area of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An official said that after a video regarding late arrival of two teachers at UPS Haridal went viral on social media, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Chamkote took strong note of it and went to school to enquire about the matter.
"After proper inspection it was found that two teachers have failed to attend the school well in time and arrived late in the school, following which they were placed under suspension and their salary has been kept withheld till the completion of enquiry," he added. The suspended teachers have been identified Ghulam Mustafa, Gulistan Fatima posted at UPS Haridal.