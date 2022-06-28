2 labourers die in Pulwama mishap

The deceased were identified as Ladau Kumar son of Sukhari Kumar and Jugal Kumar son of Kamal Kumar , both residents of Bihar.

An official said that the deceased were working as manual labourers in Lassipoara, an industrial area of the district.

He said that the incident occurred late on Monday night when both the labourers accidentally fell from the roof top of an under construction cold storage building.

"They were immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared both of them dead on arrival," said the official.