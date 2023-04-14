2 lane arch truss bridge at Wayil | Likely to be thrown open on Sunday

The bridge would be first of its kind in Kashmir. The officials said that the bridge is being opened to ease out traffic movement, adding that the present single-lane steel bridge is causing frequent traffic snarls due to which the commuters are facing inconvenience. They said that the date for the formal inauguration of the bridge will be decided later.

Executive Engineer Public Works Department (R&B) Ganderbal, Tatheer Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the newly constructed Wayil bridge will be opened for traffic from Sunday. " We have to do macdamisation of the patch for approach road after two weeks and till then the traffic movement will be allowed.The date for formal inauguration will be decided by the higher authorities, " he said.